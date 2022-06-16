Patrick Mahomes participates in World Cup announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those who were waiting with bated breath to hear if Kansas City was going to be a World Cup host city saw a familiar face just after the announcement.

Patrick Mahomes - who, of course, plays a different type of football than what will be played during the World Cup - chimed in with the following just after it was announced that KCMO will indeed be a host city:

“Kansas City, we got the World Cup! The city is gonna show out in 2026. We can’t wait to welcome fans from across the globe to the heart of America and to the world’s loudest stadium. Let’s go!”

The message appeared to be pre-recorded. It was very similar to what the Chiefs posted on Twitter a little later.

Mahomes himself also posted on Twitter with a very enthusiastic, “LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOO.”

LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/pkOQF4GRYM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.