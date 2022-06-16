Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Officers search for clues after Manhattan apartment sustains $100K in damage

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police officers are looking for clues after a Manhattan apartment sustained around$100,000 in damage.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that officers filed criminal damage to property report just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The report notes that officers were called to the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. with reports of criminal damage to an apartment. The report listed MH Development and a 52-year-old female as the victims.

According to the report, damaged items include carpet, light fixtures, walls, a refrigerator, doors, cabinets, couch, mattress, glass tables, dresser, weight bench, and more.

RCPD said the total monetary loss associated with the case is around $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carter Cupps, a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 53, donated the box to the Lawrence Police...
Lawrence teen constructs flag drop box as final project to become Eagle Scout
Lawrence Boy Scout builds flag drop box for Eagle Scout project
Each month, JFS says that it gives out over 3,200 rolls of toilet paper to hundreds of families.
Jewish Family Services collecting toilet paper to help ‘wipe out’ the need
Downtown Kansas City is dressed up for the World Cup host city announcement on June 16, 2022.
‘We Want The World Cup!’ Downtown KC preps for host cities announcement Thursday