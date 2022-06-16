Aging & Style
Man dies after being shot last week in KCMO

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has died after being shot last week in Kansas City, Missouri, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

The Kansas City Police Department said officers were called to the 2800 block of Van Brunt at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

On Wednesday night, detectives were told that the man had died from his injuries at the hospital.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Rodrick Roland.

The Medical Examiner’s office has ruled Roland’s death a homicide and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

