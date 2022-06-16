Lenexa police trying to ID person suspected of stealing catalytic converters

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify a person suspected of stealing catalytic converters across the KC metro.

“This type of crime is prolific across the country and sets victims back hundreds or even thousands of dollars,” the police department notes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Traverse with damaged or missing fog lamps. There is also some kind of sticker on the rear window.

If you can help police identify this person, call Lenexa’s detectives at 913-825-8097.

“Thank you for helping us fight crime in Lenexa,” the police department added.

