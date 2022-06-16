Lawrence teen constructs flag drop box as final project to become Eagle Scout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old constructed and donated a flag repository box for his final project in his quest to become an Eagle Scout.

Carter Cupps, a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 53, donated the box to the Lawrence Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, which was Flag Day.

The box will be used for worn and damaged flags, and dropped off until they can be properly retired.

