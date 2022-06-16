Aging & Style
Kansas mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead; man arrested on capital murder charges

Michael Peterson was arrested on suspicion of capital murder.(Ford County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of a mother and daughter.

The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and her 4-year-old daughter Aalilyah were reported missing from their home in Spearville.

The Spearville Police Department had spoken with Kayla’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Michael Peterson, who reported the two people missing on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that while responding to their home, investigators noticed evidence of a crime.

Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon,...
Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon, June 15, from their Spearville home.(Ford County Sheriff's Office)

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents began searching the surrounding area and on Thursday morning, they found Kayla’s body in rural Ford County and Aalilyah’s body in Kinsley, Kansas.

Peterson was arrested on suspicion of capital murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501.

