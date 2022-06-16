Aging & Style
Kansas Humane Society, near capacity, offering major dog discounts

Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing a “major crisis,” the Kansas Humane Society is offering significant discounts for dog adoptions this weekend.

KHS President and CEO Emily Hurst, who spoke at Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly press conference on Thursday, said the Humane Society has approximately 10 kennels left. The organization’s website shows approximately 160 combined dogs and cats up for adoption. It’s a crisis that has prompted KHS to offer dog adoptions for $25 during a special event this Saturday.

“We’re full and adoptions are slow,” Hurst said. “They’re down record levels, as well as the intake is high at record levels ever recorded. So we need people to adopt or even temporarily foster while we try to (the pets) a home.”

The $25 fee doesn’t cover cost for microchipping and spay/neuter surgeries, so Hurts is encouraging people to donate to help cover the cost of those procedures. The overpopulation at the shelter is partly due to the pandemic, where medical supplies were used for COVID-related purposes and not as readily available for animal care.

“We’re able to save 10,000 animal lives a year,” Hurst said. “But we’re really at a critical point and probably will be for the next couple of months.”

