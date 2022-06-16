Kansas City in store for muggy, warm evening

Expect another muggy, warm evening under a mostly clear sky. Later tonight, showers and thunderstorms will fire up north of the Iowa/Missouri state line with the potential for a few severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. That will mainly be after midnight. The storms will gradually drift south, impacting areas just south of the state line well after midnight. They will slip to areas near U.S. Highway 36 closer to daybreak. Area temperatures are expected to remain very warm overnight, as low temperatures near the metro fall into the lower to middle 70s by morning. Friday may bring a few early storms to parts of northern Missouri, as the overnight storms linger into the daybreak hours. That will be followed by clearing skies and another hot afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. Sunshine blankets the area over the weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 90s. That will be followed by mid-90s Sunday. The hottest air so far this season is expected to arrive early next week.

