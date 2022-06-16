Kansas City prepares for World Cup announcement on Thursday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Will Kansas City be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? That’s the million-dollar question we will learn the answer to in less than 24 hours.

It’s no secret that Kansas City loves their soccer. For those who are a part of the Finesse soccer camp, their love of the sport goes beyond the 913 and 816 area code.

The kids in that group represent a number of countries around the globe.

So, it comes as no surprise that those young ladies are beyond excited to possibly see those countries right here in the metro for the World Cup if Kansas City gets chosen as a host city.

“I know that, if I worked hard, I could get to that point,” said soccer player Sofia Camacho. “So, it’s really inspirational to see those people getting to play at that big of a level.”

Soccer player Reese Dunn said, “It would be, like, awesome to see all the people you’ve ever wanted to see and all the famous people.”

For lifelong Kansas Citian Kate Gibson, who is a coach and currently a soccer player for Marquette University, she believes Kansas City will be named a host city tomorrow.

“Maybe it’s just me, but I’m really confident,” said Gibson. “It’s about time Kansas City gets its recognition for the soccer here. So, I’m very confident.”

So are the young ladies who just have one last message to help FIFA make their decision:

“We want the World Cup!” said the screaming group of players.

Many Kansas Citians will be hearing the announcement from KC Live! in Power and Light at 3:30 p.m., where they’ll be broadcasting FIFA’s cities selection live.

Related coverage:

EVENT DETAILS: KC to hold watch party as World Cup host cities are announced

Missouri legislature passes bill to make 2026 World Cup tickets sales tax exempt

FIFA officials visit Kansas City as part of 2026 World Cup bid process

Kansas City hangs eye-catching banner as part of bid to host World Cup

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.