Jewish Family Services collecting toilet paper to help ‘wipe out’ the need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jewish Family Services is hosting an open house in conjunction with its annual “Wipe Out” campaign.

The organization is asking people who come to donate rolls of toilet paper.

Each month, JFS says that it gives out over 3,200 rolls of toilet paper to hundreds of families. The nonprofit says it offers this service since government assistance, like SNAP, does not cover these kinds of items.

“We are always collecting them and we’re kicking it off this summer and hope to wipe out our need for toilet paper throughout the year,” said Kelly Somberg on the Jewish Family Services board of directors.

The open house will also give visitors an opportunity to tour the organization’s food pantry and learn about other resources JFS provides to its clients.

There will be fun activities for the family, as well as ice cream and popcorn to cool down.

The open house at 425 E. 63rd Street starts at 4:30 p.m. at the JFS location in Brookside.

