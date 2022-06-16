Aging & Style
How to watch the FIFA World Cup host city announcement

Kansas City will learn its fate of whether it will become a host city for the 2026 World Cup.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Sports Commission, Kansas City-area officials and scores of soccer fans are set to gather at Power & Light downtown Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City will learn its fate of whether it will become a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The schedule at KC Live! is as follows:

  • 3:30 p.m. - KC Live! opens
  • 4-5 p.m. - FIFA broadcast, based in New York, will air on the big screen
  • 5-5:30 p.m. - Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Katherine Holland, director of the KC2026 FIFA World Cup Bid, will share remarks

To watch the announcement, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

