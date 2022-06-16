How to watch the FIFA World Cup host city announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Sports Commission, Kansas City-area officials and scores of soccer fans are set to gather at Power & Light downtown Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City will learn its fate of whether it will become a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The schedule at KC Live! is as follows:

3:30 p.m. - KC Live! opens

4-5 p.m. - FIFA broadcast, based in New York, will air on the big screen

5-5:30 p.m. - Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Katherine Holland, director of the KC2026 FIFA World Cup Bid, will share remarks

