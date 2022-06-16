Heat damages highway in Livingston County, Missouri

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - You already know it’s hot outside, but this really “drives it home.”

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, it’s so hot that U.S. 65 near Route K was damaged by the heat.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture on Facebook. It’s hard to tell exactly how the damage expressed itself, however there appears to be some kind of large crack running the width of the roadway. One part of the crack seems to have a slight dip to it. A driver definitely couldn’t go over it at full-speed without having some kind of problem.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has done a temporary repair and there are signs up telling traffic to slow down. A more permanent repair will be done in the near future, the sheriff’s office said.

