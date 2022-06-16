Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Heat damages highway in Livingston County, Missouri

Heat has damaged a highway in Missouri, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
Heat has damaged a highway in Missouri, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.(Via the Livingston County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - You already know it’s hot outside, but this really “drives it home.”

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, it’s so hot that U.S. 65 near Route K was damaged by the heat.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture on Facebook. It’s hard to tell exactly how the damage expressed itself, however there appears to be some kind of large crack running the width of the roadway. One part of the crack seems to have a slight dip to it. A driver definitely couldn’t go over it at full-speed without having some kind of problem.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has done a temporary repair and there are signs up telling traffic to slow down. A more permanent repair will be done in the near future, the sheriff’s office said.

Update. MSHP advised MoDOT has temp repair done, signs there to slow traffic down. More permanent repair will be done...

Posted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify this person in connection with stolen...
Lenexa police trying to ID person suspected of stealing catalytic converters
Dr. Mitchell Douglas said the trends of mass shootings are alarming and sad, but they could be...
Behavioral health scientist shares observations on trends with mass shootings and kids
A man has been charged in connection with a threat that closed local schools.
Team coverage: Threat made, local schools closed, man charged
Harold Edwards Jr. is facing a long list of felony charges including multiple counts of arson,...
Court records: Surveillance video and anonymous tip helped investigators arrest man suspected of arson fires
Everyone was having fun at the first day of a police Camp for kids in Lawrence today.
What's Good: Police camp for kids held in Lawrence