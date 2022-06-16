City leaders look at solutions for a notorious low-clearance bridge in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another truck got stuck. The Grant Avenue railroad overpass in north Springfield keeps causing issues for truckers.

A truck could not clear the low-clearance bridge on Wednesday night. BNSF Railroad controls the bridge. Railroad officials say it is tough to raise.

A driver for a moving company said he regularly avoids this area because he has seen many trucks try to go under and get shredded. Martin Gugel, assistant director of Springfield Public Works, said he wants people to stay aware of the advanced signage of the low bridge.

“We haven’t been able to find a solution besides just trying to give that advance warning and trying to get that information out to the public and trust them to make that right decision when they are driving our city streets,” said Gugel.

Gugel said you can get fined for hitting the bridge. The city is making improvements by adding more safety features like radar detectors to help drivers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.