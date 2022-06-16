Box fans being collected for donation at Westlake Ace Hardware stores through Sunday
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is asking people to donate box fans so they can restock their supply for those in need.
People can donate a box fan at any local Westlake Ace Hardware through Sunday, June 19.
Click here for their store locator.
You can also donate money to the cause online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. “All money given to the Fan Drive will be allocated to the local communities where it’s donated,” according to the Salvation Army.
