Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Box fans being collected for donation at Westlake Ace Hardware stores through Sunday

You can donate a box fan to help someone in need as we deal with this intense heat.
You can donate a box fan to help someone in need as we deal with this intense heat.(Provided by the Mentzer PR Group for Westlake Ace Hardware)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is asking people to donate box fans so they can restock their supply for those in need.

People can donate a box fan at any local Westlake Ace Hardware through Sunday, June 19.

Click here for their store locator.

You can also donate money to the cause online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. “All money given to the Fan Drive will be allocated to the local communities where it’s donated,” according to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Looking for something to do this weekend? One option is the Prairie Village Art Show, which is...
Prairie Village Art Show kicks off for 65th time
Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!
PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday
Generic graphic.
Sewer system construction to impact 103rd & Metcalf area for 9 months
The superintendent for Kansas City Public Schools has announced that he is stepping down.
WATCH: Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools