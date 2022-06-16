BLOG: Kansas City reacts to World Cup host city announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The much-anticipated announcement of Kansas City being a World Cup host city finally came. And Thursday afternoon saw the City of Fountains in the same line as just 10 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country: the opportunity to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Kansas City sports teams, area political figures and agencies took to Twitter to post their excitement:

NEWS: Kansas City will host matches for the largest event in World Cup history as one of 16 @FIFAWorldCup 2026 host cities across the U.S., Mexico & Canada! #HostCity2026 #FIFAWorldCup #KC2026



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/ymAwbEOqyi pic.twitter.com/bkz6KNV8LT — KC 2026 World Cup Host City (@KC2026WorldCup) June 16, 2022

🎉🇺🇸 ᴋᴀɴꜱᴀꜱ ᴄɪᴛʏ 🇺🇸🎉



Kansas City is a #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host City! 🙌#HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/VKfg2g6svY — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

Hello, world!



Welcome to Kansas City. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 16, 2022

KANSAS CITY THE WORLD CUP IS COMING LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/20Qx6Zb6U7 — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 16, 2022

WINNER...KANSAS CITY!



The @FIFAWorldCup is coming to #MO in 2026! We are excited #KC was selected as a host city to help deliver the largest #FIFAWorldCup in history!



We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to the great State of Missouri! #WeGotTheCup pic.twitter.com/HaB7WIhMgL — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 16, 2022

Goooooooooooooooal de Kansas City!



When world travelers visit KC in 2026 and the globe’s eyes stare at our great city in amazement, we’ll be ready to protect and serve. It’s always our honor to help showcase our city, Kansas City.

#WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/GSi9K5P4Up — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 16, 2022

⚽️ WORLD CUP TO KC! ⚽️



FIFA announces that Kansas City has been selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.



STORY: https://t.co/iJxGy65Eq8 pic.twitter.com/TPgMdpsUY4 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 16, 2022

From Sea to Shining Sea...



The U.S. host cities for @FIFAWorldCup 2026:



📍 Atlanta

📍 Boston

📍 Dallas

📍 Kansas City

📍 Houston

📍 Los Angeles

📍 Miami

📍 New York/New Jersey

📍 Philadelphia

📍 San Francisco Bay Area

📍 Seattle — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.