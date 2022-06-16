55-year-old man dies after being shot last month in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 55-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot last month in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department said that officers were called the 3200 block of E. 8th St. at 5:30 a.m. on May 28 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital and listed as being in critical condition.

On June 9, detectives were told that he had died at the hospital due to his injuries. The Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled his death a homicide and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Dale White.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

