Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Wednesday morning, the second drowning call within 24 hours.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported a 4-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a residence. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The county coroner did not immediately identify the boy but his mother, Dori Scott, shared on social media that her son had just started swimming lessons, as reported by WRDW.

Scott wrote, ”My heart has been ripped out of my chest,” after the drowning incident. She also said her life won’t be the same and reminded everyone to cherish the moments with their babies, as you never know.

Authorities said 49-year-old Antony Mack was another drowning victim this week after he was pulled from an apartment pool but later died.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Lenexa Police Department is trying to identify this person in connection with stolen...
Lenexa police trying to ID person suspected of stealing catalytic converters
Dr. Mitchell Douglas said the trends of mass shootings are alarming and sad, but they could be...
Behavioral health scientist shares observations on trends with mass shootings and kids
A man has been charged in connection with a threat that closed local schools.
Team coverage: Threat made, local schools closed, man charged
Harold Edwards Jr. is facing a long list of felony charges including multiple counts of arson,...
Court records: Surveillance video and anonymous tip helped investigators arrest man suspected of arson fires
Everyone was having fun at the first day of a police Camp for kids in Lawrence today.
What's Good: Police camp for kids held in Lawrence