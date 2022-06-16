Aging & Style
3 teens shot in front of home in KCK on Wednesday night

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three teens were shot in front of a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night.

According to the police department, officers went to an area along Shawnee Drive where 35th Street would be at 6:22 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

Officers arrived to find three people, all in their middle or late teens, who had been shot.

The police said it appears that they were all outside of a home when a vehicle stopped in front of it and someone inside began shooting.

All three victims are reported as being in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

