Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured by a wildlife expert are gaining traction.

Cole Harken is a wildlife expert living in Conway. He told content partner KARK he was headed out on the lake last week searching for fish when he came across the alligator.

“I was like, “No way!” I had to double-take like two or three times like, “Oh my gosh. This is that moment,” he said.

Harken has lived in Conway most of his life and said he has waited nearly 20 years to see the infamous Lake Conway alligator in person.

“For the longest time, it was just kind of a rumor,” he said.

Harken said there was always talk about a possible alligator roaming the waters of Lake Conway, but without proof, it’s hard to believe.

“Pictures or it didn’t happen,” he told KARK.

Harken said he noticed the gator while searching for fish on his kayak.

He said he waited and slowly got closer to the animal, following it along its path until it was right beside him.

“He’s like perpendicular to my boat and he submerges,” Harken said. “He’s underneath my boat in less than two feet of water, so I could almost feel him.”

He told KARK it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, an old wives’ tale come true.

