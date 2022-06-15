Six new American Conference schools joining in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the six schools who have agreed to leave Conference USA for the American will begin play in the 2023-24 season. The schools joining Wichita State and eight others in the AAC are Texas-San Antonio, Charlotte, Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas, Rice and Florida Atlantic.

The news comes five days after the AAC agreed to release Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the Big 12 in time for the 2023-24 season. The agreement to bring six new schools into the American came after those three schools opted last spring to leave for the Power 5 conference that includes Kansas and Kansas State.

The schools remaining in the AAC are non-football WSU and football-only Navy, along with Temple, Tulsa, Tulane, South Florida, Memphis, East Carolina and Southern Methodist.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.