Shakespeare in the Park returns to celebrate 30 years.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been sweltering in the daytime this week but, when the stage lights came on Tuesday evening in Southmoreland Park, a breeze rustled through the shade trees making it feel pleasantly cool during a heat wave.

Asked about the heat, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival Chairman Bill Ye joked that we must be talking about the chemistry between Evan Cleaver and Jess Andrews, the actors playing Romeo and Juliet.

“It’s June and July in the Midwest,” remarked Ye. “It may be a little warm at first. It cools down faster than you think.”

One last name on the cast list may be familiar. Evan Cleaver is the son of Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver.

This year marks the festival’s 30th anniversary. For many, it’s a tradition not to miss. Plus, it’s the first year it’s back since the pandemic.

Two friends who’ve been coming for 10 years squabbled over whether to endure a heat wave to attend opening night.

“It’s hot,” said Karen Candie. “I was thinking maybe tonight wasn’t the night.”

“I was like, ‘Nope,’” replied Robin Ahlschlager. “We’re bringing the umbrella. We’re bringing lots of cool things.”

The pair arrived the moment gates opened at 6 p.m. to get a prime spot and posted a golf umbrella over their lawn chairs until the show started at 8 p.m.

Another pair of girlfriends who consider themselves regulars toasted with a glass of white wine to pair with copious amounts of water. One held a hand fan. The other held a small, battery-powered fan.

“It’s hot, but it’s opening night!” exclaimed one of them before clinking their wine glasses in a toast.

“We’ve been here a long time,” echoed Ye. “I think this has been a Kansas City staple.”

The Lewis family became fans several years ago. Their first year, they came three times to introduce their discovery to friends.

“I just love theater,” said family patriarch Tony Lewis.

They’ve come five years straight, except for the two called off by the pandemic. They didn’t know when it would come back. Then, they saw the signage recently when they were driving by and got downright giddy.

“We were coming through and she’s like, ‘Is that... Is that the play?” Lewis described his wife’s reaction.

“When we saw the sign, we got so excited and we marked it down,” his wife Tosha Lewis said. “We told the kids and here we are. Day one.”

The phrase “absence makes the heart grow fonder” is older than Romeo and Juliet but apropos.

The donation-funded festival runs through July 3. It’s first come, first served for free seating on blankets or lawn chairs. However, there is also an option on their website for paid reserved seating.

