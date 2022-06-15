Research shows dad just wants a day with family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Put the tie down, a recent study has found that dad most likely just wants to spend a day with family on Father’s Day.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, shopping experts RetailMeNot says data analysts wanted to take a look at what gifts are most popular for dad and how much people are willing to shell out.

The shopping experts said they found Father’s Day is expected to be the most celebrated summer holiday in 2022 with 80% of respondents planning to celebrate.

RetailMeNot said analysts also found that on average, children are planning to spend about $61.30 on dad this Father’s day. It said 50% of respondents said they plan to spend less than $50 while 1-in-5 said they would spend $100 or more on their father.

The shopping experts also found that the top Father’s Day gifts dad wants to receive are as follows:

A day with family - 41%

Cash - 33%

Dinner at a restaurant - 29%

Gift cards - 25%

Clothes - 23%

Food and beverages - 21%

