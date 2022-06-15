Aging & Style
Prospective homebuyers among those most impacted by interest rate hike

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Federal Reserve announced its most aggressive interest rate hike in nearly 30 years and some of the people most impacted are those looking to buy a new home. For years, it’s been a seller’s market with low interest rates fueling demand. That soon could change.

Interest rates now up to 6% mean if you buy a house now, you’ll either pay more or have to settle for something cheaper.

“It may have decreased their purchasing power, or they’re going to be paying more,” said Meritrust Director of Residential Lending John Beckman.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve increased rates by three-quarters of a point. The 6% rate is up from just 3% in January.

“Realistically, it means they’ll be paying more for a loan, their mortgage,” Beckman explained.

Breaking down the numbers, let’s say you can spend $1,500 per month for your mortgage. At the start of the year, you could buy a home worth $250,000. But today, you’d only be able to afford a home worth $190,000. That’s a 25% decrease in value. And that $250,000 home you could’ve afforded six months ago for $1,500 per month would now cot $1,900 monthly with the increased interest.

But Beckman said that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad time to buy.

“From a buyer’s perspective, there’s a lot of pent-up demand. And with that pent-up demand, it is going away from more of a seller’s market, not so much a seller’s market, but a neutral market,” Beckman said. “So it may not be a bad time to get that home with a little less competition.”

Once interest rates go back down at some point, Beckman said refinancing is always an option down the road for new homebuyers currently locked into the higher rate.

