Pet of the Day: A-Rod

By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Don’t let the serious face fool you, four year old A-Rod is an energetic, slobbery love bug, always up for a good booty scratch or tummy rub.

He LOVES all people, and is open to making friends with at least some other dogs. Great leash walker and loves to go running (when it’s not this hot) with volunteers.

He’s been at our shelter for more than a year and is easily a staff/volunteer favorite.

To learn more about A-Rod or any other available pet, visit the Leavenworth County Humane Society’s website by clicking here.

