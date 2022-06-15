Parents share thoughts after school threat situation is resolved

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple schools in Jackson County were closed Wednesday after a mass shooting threat was made on social media.

Many breathed a sigh of relief upon hearing that the individual who made the threat had been taken into custody. Later today, we learned the 19-year-old had been charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat. That is a class D felony.

Sgt. Keegan Hughes with the Blue Springs Police Department said posts like the one that caused concern are never acceptable.

“You may think this is a funny prank but it’s not,” Hughes said. “There’s real consequences for causing fear and alarm to individuals and we won’t stand for our residents being put in fear.”

Parents were glad to hear of the arrest. With a day off from summer school, some families went to the a nearby park.

Audrey Earnest, who has three kids in the Blue Springs School District, said she was glad the school notified parents on Tuesday night.

She said, “The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Do I keep them home the rest of summer school or send them back?’”

Other parents questioned whether the park was even safe.

Sharon Larson decided to wait on visiting the playground with her daughter until after the arrest had been made.

Like many families there, she felt that this threat illustrated greater issues surrounding schools and the best way to keep students safe.

“Schools have a big problem,” Larson said. “There’s so many innocent children there, so many opportunities for people to wreak havoc.”

