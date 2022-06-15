Olathe man killed in Republic Co. motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 58-year-old Olathe man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Republic County, which is in northern Kansas at the Nebraska border.

Scott McIntosh was riding east two miles east of Belleville on U36 when he attempted to pass a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Concordia man. When that vehicle slowed to turn, McIntosh ran into the vehicle, was ejected and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Concordia man was uninjured.

