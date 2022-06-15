Local school security expert weighs in on threats and schools - and new ‘hypersensitive environment’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - John Douglass has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience. He served as the police chief in Overland Park and was the director of safety and security for Shawnee Mission Schools.

“People will ask whether or not we’re just in a hypersensitive environment, and we certainly are, but we need to be,” said Douglass.

Several school districts canceled summer classes and activities in Jackson County after a threat of mass shooting was published on Snapchat. Police announced Wednesday a suspect was taken into custody.

Douglass says numerous districts canceling activities reflects the information that was likely known about the threat.

“You know, those decisions are based on two factors. One, what is the credibility of the threat? You have to assess that and then you need to know is the threat localized or nonspecific or where is it at? So, if you have no idea where the threat is at, but it’s highly credible, you have to paint with a much broader brush,” said Douglass.

Douglass brought up Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were recently killed.

He also pointed to lessons learned in other school shootings. A gunman can change course if original targets appear too difficult.

“Well, there’s a history of that in Newtown, Connecticut. He (Adam Lanza) went first to the high school and when he saw the SRO car out in front. He diverted to going to elementary school,” Douglass said.

Lanza killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

Douglass says any discussion of mass shootings will be taken seriously and not considered a joke. There is no excuse.

“Well, I would suggest ask all the moms and dads who had to take off work today to take care of the kids and all the police officers who are frantically looking for him and all of the things that he caused,” said Douglass. “Sometimes the stupidest acts create some of the worst damage. I think you have to evaluate what was the damage done as opposed to, ‘was this a practical joke, but went south’?”

