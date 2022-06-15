Local financial expert weighs in on what Fed’s rate hike means for you

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Today’s action from the Federal Reserve may have many concerned about their financial future, so we sat down with a local financial expert to see what it means for you.

It’s now official; interest rates are going up. It’s the most aggressive move from the federal reserve in nearly three decades.

Learn more by reading: Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

“They definitely are trying to slow the economy down,” said David Jackson.

Jackson is a certified financial planner and he’s been closely tracking the market. He said the Fed’s latest action may not be all bad.

First of all, though, he said it means we’ll all be paying more.

“Buying a car, buying a house - it’s going to get more expensive,” he said. “It’s obviously going to be more expensive and your payments will be higher. Credit card debt – those payments will get higher, as well.”

However, in terms of saving, he said there is a silver lining.

“You’ll actually earn more interest on your savings account, CDs [certificates of deposit], that type of cash investments,” he said. “You’ll actually be making more money off of that.”

You can also make more money. With the market in bear territory, now is the time to invest.

He said, “We all learn at a young age, ‘Buy low and sell high.’ And so, now would be a good time to enter into the market if you have excess cash sitting around.”

While it may be hard to watch the plunging stock market, Jackson advises people near retirement that now is the time to conserve. For those invested, he said to just stay the course.

“There’s always that tendency to want to panic, but things always get better,” he said. “Just hang in there, because we go through tough times and then we come out of them.”

If you’re buying, you may question, “Are we at the bottom of the market?” It’s something we’ll never know.

However, Jackson said to consider this: You’re buying in now at a 20% discount. That’s how far the markets have dropped and that’s a good deal.

