Leavenworth man pleads to hitting officer in head with ‘large rock’

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man will be sentenced this summer for hitting an officer in the head with a rock he’d thrown, as well as biting that officer.

According to the Leavenworth County Prosecutor, 22-year-old Alvaro Pertuz III pleaded today to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The county prosecutor says that this stems from an incident that happened on Aug. 26, 2021.

That day, an officer saw Pertuz at a Home Depot in Leavenworth and recognized him as a suspect of interest. The officer asked him to stop, but he ran instead.

Pertuz picked up “a large rock” as the officer was chasing him and threw it, hitting the officer in the head. The officer had a large laceration across their forehead as a result.

As they struggled on the ground, Pertuz also bit the officer.

Ultimately, the officer was able to subdue Pertuz with help from a Lansing police officer.

Pertuz is set to be sentenced in the morning on Aug. 10.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

