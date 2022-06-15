Kansas ranks among best states for working dads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked among the top 20 states which are best for working dads to balance work lives and home lives.

With Father’s Day quickly approaching and 93.5% of married fathers working in 2021 compared to 69.3% of married moms, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst States for Working Dads, and Kansas ranks in the top 20.

In order to help dads balance their role as parents and providers, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets which range from the average length of the work day for males to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

Kansas ranked 19th overall with a total score of 51.17. The report found the Sunflower State ranked 17 for Economic and Social Well-Being, 28 for Work-Life Balance, 21 for Child Care and 27 for Health.

The study found the only border state to rank higher than Kansas was Nebraska which came in at 17 with a total score of 52.34. Nebraska ranked 14 for Economic and Social Well-Being, 22 for Work-Life Balance, 27 for Child Care and 17 for Health.

Meanwhile, Missouri ranked 24th overall with a total score of 48.18, an Economic and Social Well-Being rank of 16, a Work-Life Balance rank of 23, a Child Care rank of 29 and a Health rank of 40. Colorado ranked 28th overall with a total score of 47.28, an Economic and Social Well-Being rank of 21, a Work-Life Balance rank of 26, a Child Care rank of 34 and a Health rank of 12.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 37.59, an Economic and Social Well-Being rank of 42, a Work-Life Balance rank of 36, a Child Care rank of 36 and a Health rank of 49.

The study also found that Missouri was found to have the third-lowest child care cost while Nebraska had the highest. Nebraska also tied for the lowest rate of unemployed dads with young kids along with Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota and Virginia. Lastly, Oklahoma was found to have the second-highest rate of uninsured males

The locations who ranked the best for working dads are:

Massachusetts Minnesota Washington, D.C. Connecticut New Jersey

The states who ranked the worst for working dads are:

Louisiana New Mexico Mississippi West Virginia Nevada

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

