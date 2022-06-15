Kansas City school was evacuated due to bomb threat on Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvary Lutheran School in Kansas City was evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat, but the school has since been cleared by detectives.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the bomb threat was reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The school, which is located at 12411 Wornall Road, was evacuated of those inside for summer school activities.

The KCPD’s Bomb and Arson Unit responded with K9s. The detectives and K9s have since cleared the school, indicating it is now safe.

The police said they cannot offer more information about the specifics of the threat or how the threat was made.

“We obviously take these threats very seriously and our investigators will continue to work with the school administration in regard,” the police department said.

The KCPD’s Assault Squad is going to take over the investigation.

