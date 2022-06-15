Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Kansas City school was evacuated due to bomb threat on Wednesday morning

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvary Lutheran School in Kansas City was evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat, but the school has since been cleared by detectives.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the bomb threat was reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The school, which is located at 12411 Wornall Road, was evacuated of those inside for summer school activities.

The KCPD’s Bomb and Arson Unit responded with K9s. The detectives and K9s have since cleared the school, indicating it is now safe.

The police said they cannot offer more information about the specifics of the threat or how the threat was made.

“We obviously take these threats very seriously and our investigators will continue to work with the school administration in regard,” the police department said.

The KCPD’s Assault Squad is going to take over the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

21 people, including 19 children, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde on...
Behavioral health scientist shares observations on trends with mass shootings and kids
File Graphic (KWTX)
Man charged for threatening to blow up Worlds of Fun
John Doughlass served as the police chief in Overland Park and was the Director of Safety and...
Local school security expert weighs in on threats and schools - and new ‘hypersensitive environment’
Alvaro Pertuz III.
Leavenworth man pleads to hitting officer in head with ‘large rock’