Woman found safe after Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City woman

UPDATE: Police say Camerillo has been found SAFE.

Previous coverage is below.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a 72-year-old woman who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Denise Camerillo was last seen at 10 a.m. today in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Ave.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and blue sandals.

She is described by the KCPD as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing a black “bob” wig.

Camerillo’s family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has now issued a Silver Alert for this missing woman.

