Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Woman found safe after Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City woman

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police say Camerillo has been found SAFE.

Previous coverage is below.

---

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a 72-year-old woman who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Denise Camerillo was last seen at 10 a.m. today in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Ave.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and blue sandals.

She is described by the KCPD as being a Black woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing a black “bob” wig.

Camerillo’s family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has now issued a Silver Alert for this missing woman.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File.
19-year-old charged in connection with threat that closed multiple schools, including in Blue Springs
Generic.
Local financial expert weighs in on what Fed’s rate hike means for you
21 people, including 19 children, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde on...
Behavioral health scientist shares observations on trends with mass shootings and kids
Generic photo.
Kansas City school was evacuated due to bomb threat on Wednesday morning