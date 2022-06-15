Kansas City, here they come: James Van Der Beek, Aisling Bea and others announced for Big Slick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The star-studded Big Slick KC weekend continues to add recognizable names to its celebrity list.

Actor James Van Der Beek, known for playing Dawson Leery in “Dawson’s Creek” and Johnny Moxon in “Varsity Blues,” will return to Kansas City for the Children’s Mercy Hospital fundraiser.

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea will make her debut appearance at Big Slick KC. Among Bea’s credits are ‘This Way Up,” when she starred with Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself” and “Finding Joy.”

Paul Rudd, left, and Aisling Bea arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Living With Yourself" on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Blue Springs’ own David Cook is set to return for the charity weekend. The singer-songwriter garnered national attention with his American Idol-winning performance “The Time of My Life.”

Gary Anthony Williams, who voiced the character of Uncle Ruckus on “The Boondocks,” will make his Big Slick debut. Sarah Tiana, a writer for The Comedy Central Roasts and a regular on Lights Out Comedy Central, returns to Kansas City for the charity weekend.

Another Big Slick alumnus, Dylan Baker joins the celebrities descending on Kansas City next weekend. Baker is known for roles in “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” “Road to Perdition,” “Spider-Man 2″ and “Spider-Man 3.”

Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle return as hosts for the charity event.

