High fuel, operating costs impacting farmers as wheat harvest kicks off in south central Kansas

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The 2022 Kansas wheat harvest is underway with combines beginning to roll across the state. With an extended drought and added expenses to operating costs, Eyewitness News spoke with one Kingman County farmer who said this year’s harvest is unlike years past.

High prices at the pump are making this harvest season one of the most expensive in recent memory.

“Diesel and gas prices are through the roof, fertilizer prices are tripled. It’s just going to be hard to make it,” Kingman County farmer Tom Sterneker said after . “Right now, our wheat is looking like it’s making half or maybe not quite half as what it did in previous years.”

There are other operating costs weighing heavily on farmers. Sterneker uses Roundup to kill grass after the wheat harvest. Last year, Roundup was $14 per gallon. This year, a gallon rings up for about $48 per gallon.

Wheat farmers like Sterneker said they’re frustrated with yield rates this year. Sterneker said he was averaging 50 to 55 bushels per acre last year. This year, he expects about 30 bushels per acre due to the drought. He said farmers like himself invest a lot of hard work during harvest season and they’re upset they won’t get the full return on that investment.

“There is a lot of hard work that goes into it and, you know, to not be able to reap all the benefits, you know, it’s frustrating,” Sterneker said.

