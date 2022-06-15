Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Erin Little
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted tonight due to storms. We are tracking the next wave of storms to develop tonight from 5pm – 10pm. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. No everyone will see these storms tonight, but those that do can expect some outdoor impacts. A Heat Advisory kicks back in for the KC Metro on Thursday with highs temperatures expected in the middle 90s. Stay connected with our Storm Track 5 Weather Team.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Hazy evening with cooler temps overnight
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: 90s again Wednesday, with storm chances late
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: A cooler Wednesday in the low 90s, with storm chances later
It looks like we have a chance of some storms on Wednesday.
FORECAST: Hot temps to stay through Wednesday