FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted tonight due to storms. We are tracking the next wave of storms to develop tonight from 5pm – 10pm. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. No everyone will see these storms tonight, but those that do can expect some outdoor impacts. A Heat Advisory kicks back in for the KC Metro on Thursday with highs temperatures expected in the middle 90s. Stay connected with our Storm Track 5 Weather Team.
