FORECAST: Storm Track 5 Weather Alert

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted tonight due to storms. We are tracking the next wave of storms to develop tonight from 5pm – 10pm. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. No everyone will see these storms tonight, but those that do can expect some outdoor impacts. A Heat Advisory kicks back in for the KC Metro on Thursday with highs temperatures expected in the middle 90s. Stay connected with our Storm Track 5 Weather Team.

