Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hazy evening with cooler temps overnight

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our hazy evening sky will eventually cloud over leading to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms most prevalent from just before sunset to a few hours after the sun goes down. The expected rain will not amount to much more than a brief quarter to half inch for most, but it should scrub the air clean for the remainder of the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will cool into the lower 70s offering a little relief from the recent heat wave but another more intense wave of heat will begin to build in Thursday leading to middle to upper 90s over the weekend and possibly a run at 100 degrees early next week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: 90s again Wednesday, with storm chances late
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: A cooler Wednesday in the low 90s, with storm chances later
It looks like we have a chance of some storms on Wednesday.
FORECAST: Hot temps to stay through Wednesday
Storm Track 5
Heat advisory continues through Wednesday night