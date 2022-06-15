FORECAST: Hazy evening with cooler temps overnight

Our hazy evening sky will eventually cloud over leading to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms most prevalent from just before sunset to a few hours after the sun goes down. The expected rain will not amount to much more than a brief quarter to half inch for most, but it should scrub the air clean for the remainder of the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will cool into the lower 70s offering a little relief from the recent heat wave but another more intense wave of heat will begin to build in Thursday leading to middle to upper 90s over the weekend and possibly a run at 100 degrees early next week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.