Crime Stoppers: Eric Krauss

Krauss is wanted for a sex offender registration violation.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Crime Stoppers is looking for a man in Jackson County wanted for sex offender registration violations.

Eric Krauss, 44, is a white male who is 6′ and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands, back, chest and head.

Krauss is wanted for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender. His last known address was in Grandview, and he has been known to be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Krauss is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

