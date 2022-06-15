Crews fight 2-alarm fire at retirement community in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews in Leawood were working to put out a fire at a retirement community on Tuesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m., the fire department received a call regarding the fire at Fairways of Ironhorse. It is listed as a retirement community and is located on W. 151st Terrace just east of Nall Avenue.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, a second alarm was called.

One room was damaged due to the fire. Luckily, sprinklers were able to contain it to the room it began in. There is also a limited amount of water damage to the adjacent tenants, including those living below the unit impacted.

Two people received treatment following the fire. One was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

“We would just emphasize the importance of fire sprinklers,” said Justin Ducey, Fire Marshal for the City of Leawood. “You know, fire sprinklers save lives and they save property. And, I think this is a good example of where we were able to just confine it to the room of origin, which doesn’t always happen but we were fortunate in this case.”

