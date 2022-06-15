Court records: Surveillance video and anonymous tip helped investigators arrest man suspected of arson fires

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Court records reveal how investigators tracked down a suspected arsonist who is accused of setting a fire that killed a 96-year-old woman inside her Caldwell County home.

Harold Edwards Jr. is facing a long list of felony charges including multiple counts of arson, burglary, and property damage. Additional charges are expected after an autopsy is complete.

According to court records, on May 10th just after 8:30 a.m., investigators were called to a fire at the home of 96-year-old Lorene Fickess off State Route D in Polo, Missouri. They discovered the beloved mother and grandmother did not survive.

“I guess I just didn’t expect her story to end this way,” granddaughter of Lorene Fickess Christal Hicks said in May. “She had asked my dad, her oldest son, if he thought that she would make it to 100 and he said, ‘absolutely, yes.’ Two days later, she’s gone.”

After the first fire, neighbors told investigators a younger black man driving a black Ford Escape with dark tinted windows stopped in the middle of the street almost directly in front of the grandmother’s home. He asked if “everyone was ok?”

While on the scene of the first fire, first responders received another call from employees of the Platte-Clay Electric Company who saw smoke coming from another home on State Route D in Polo. They saw a black Ford Escape with dark tinted windows parked near the burning home.

Then a third fire was reported by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper off at State Route D in Kingston, MO approximately two miles away from the second fire. The upstairs and downstairs drapes were set on fire.

Investigators found video surveillance from a Caldwell County school of a vehicle witnesses spotted at the fire scenes. Photos of the vehicle were released to the public.

The Caldwell County Missouri Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that Harold Edwards Jr. confessed to starting the three fires and owned a black 2019 Ford Escape. Investigators confirmed that information through the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Investigators received a search warrant to obtain Edwards’ cell phone data. They say the cell phone data showed his phone was located at all three crime scenes at the time of the fires.

Edwards is currently held without bond. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for June 16th.

