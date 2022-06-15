Blue Springs School District cancels school, activities due to threat

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs School District is canceling summer school and activities due to “a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting.”

According to a spokesperson with the district, the person who made the threat is believed to have ties to the community of Blue Springs. The person talked about a mass shooting, but there was no exact or specific location given.

Now, according to the police, the person who made the threat is a man and the threat was generic to the school district with no specifics. However, the police deemed it credible. The police do know who this person is, but doubt they will be able to take him into custody tonight (Tuesday night).

The man’s whereabouts are unknown and he is considered dangerous. The Blue Springs Police Department has alerted the FBI about this threat.

The school district decided to act on the side of caution and cancel summer school, Prime Time, and all school activities for June 15 at least.

“We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice,” the district said in a post on Facebook.

“We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe,” the district said. “Another update will be sent at or before 7 p.m. Wednesday with additional information.”

