Behavioral health scientist shares observations on trends with mass shootings and kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System’s Dr. Mitchell Douglas said the trends of mass shootings are alarming and sad, but they could be stopped if people report the signs a child is showing early on.

Dr. Mitchell Douglass, MD, the medical director of The University of Kansas Health System Marillac Campus, works in the Psychiatry and Behavioral Science Department with kids to ensure they are safe at home both physically and mentally.

A report from Gun Violence Archive shows there were 275 more mass shootings from 2019 to 2021, mostly carried out by white teens.

“We have long discussions about bullying, we can have long discussions about whether video games do or do not contribute to increased tendencies towards violence, but those tendencies can be a lot less worrisome if that immediate and easy access to a means of killing,” said Douglass.

He said he wants children’s safety first, and urged gun owners to keep them locked up and away.

A study from Statista shows 68 of 129 mass shootings (that killed four or more people) from 1982 to this month were carried out by white shooters. 124 of them were men.

A Washington Post report stated the median age of school shooters since the columbine shooting in 1999 is 16 years old.

“Children are inquisitive, children can be impulsive. Even if they have been told strong instructions about this is how to properly use a firearm,” said Douglass. “That is not going to keep a 10-year-old or 12-year-old from accessing that firearm. It needs to be locked and restricted.”

He believes working with children shows people shouldn’t racially profile a mass shooter, despite trends showing most of them are white teens.

He sees the impact on children with just the threat of a school shooting.

“Even if they’re in the same school, even if they’re in the same school district. The amount of increased anxiety, the amount that can create a stress response that will lead to a lack of desire to go to school, lack of desire to interact with others or peers, lack of desire to go out. It’s one more factor to re-implement the health crisis with kids right now,” he said.

The Gun Violence Archive website reports more than 1,500 kids from age zero to 17 were killed in 2021 from gun violence. More than 4,000 were injured.

