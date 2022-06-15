19-year-old charged in connection with threat that closed multiple schools, including in Blue Springs

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a threat that was made Tuesday, which closed schools in Blue Springs and other parts Jackson County.

According to the charging document provided by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Treshawn M. Hardridge has been charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat. It is a class D felony.

The below information and allegations are all from the statement of probable cause. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Tuesday, a Blue Springs detective received a call from an anonymous person who said they had seen a post on Snapchat that said:

“Mental Health is important I’m gonna start killing people mass murdering don’t test your luck w me never know u might be the reason for the next big event”

That person was able to identify that the post came from Hardridge.

The detective immediately contacted the FBI and the Blue Springs School District, since it was unclear where the “mass murdering” might take place. The detective also contacted Hardridge’s father, who stated Hardridge abuses Percocet and needs to go to rehab.

The FBI was able to determine what Hardridge’s phone number was and provide a request to T-Mobile for the phone’s location, which turned out to be at Hardridge’s address. At that point, officers were assigned to monitor the residence.

At about 8:30 a.m., apparently on Wednesday, Hardridge came outside and surrendered to police.

Treshawn Hardridge. (Image is confirmed to be from Blue Springs police)

Later, he agreed to speak to police. When asked what he was talking about when he mentioned mental health, he said that he was trying to convey a message to everyone and that they knew what he was trying to say. He said he put the post “out there for for folks not to mess with those with mental health issues,” according to the statement of probable cause. He said he deleted the Snapchat post after hearing news coverage about the threat, but that 200 people had already seen it before that point. He also claimed the post was just him being sarcastic.

After initially claiming he did not have access to guns, he admitted there were some in his father’s room. A search of Hardridge’s residence led to the discovery of a Ruger 9mm handgun, 152 rounds of 9mm ammunition, an Anderson AM-15 assault-style rifle, and a Winchester Model 270 .22 caliber rifle.

The legal document also states that Hardridge himself admitted that he has been addicted to Percocet and needs to go to rehab. In fact, it states that he was supposed to go to rehab that morning.

It continues to say that the threat Hardridge allegedly made led to seven schools canceling their summer school classes and activities.

Hardridge is being held without bond, according to Blue Springs police.

A statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor was included with the release of the legal documents. Her full statement is included below.

I want to thank Blue Springs police department, Chief Bob Muenz and the FBI for their quick action regarding a threat of a mass shooting. Their handling of this case was thoughtful and professional and I appreciate their partnership. Their work however only came from an anonymous reporter of the threat. This brave individual deserves everyone’s praise and gratitude for reporting this social media post to law enforcement. This case shows that citizens can make a difference. Taking someone’s threat seriously is the best way to mitigate potential harm. My ask today is pretty simple – if you see a credible threat, please report it to law enforcement. School districts are working through stressful times knowing that their main priority is to keep kids safe and they did so today. Lastly, this is a public announcement of charges but I am intentionally not going to use the suspect’s name or likeness in this statement. We will carry this case affording him with proper due process but he does not deserve to be made famous for his threat. Likewise I would ask that you consider not using his name or likeness in your reporting of this charge. We charged him with the single count of making a terroristic threat and asked for a bond to hold him in custody. Further, we have been assured that mental health services will be offered to him while incarcerated.

Editor’s note: The author of this article chose to use his name in the interest of informing the public about what happened, what led to so many cancellations, what led to much concern, and how the situation was resolved. While they understand some may disagree with the decision, they are also aware that more information - in this case in particular - may calm the nerves of both those impacted by the situation and the general public.

