School district charges students $300 for Sunshine request

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - During the last week of school, students from the media group at William Chrisman High School say they were trying to get public information regarding teacher shortages within the Independence School District through the sunshine law.

The Sunshine law is regulations requiring transparency and disclosure in government or business.

The information requested included the names, positions, salaries, and links of service for officers and employees of the district from 2020 to 2022, all final decisions to hire, fire, promote or discipline any and all district employees and administrators and more.

However, the students say the district decided to withhold the information until the students paid for their request, which totaled more than $300.

In response to the fee, student Eden Winkler created a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the cost.

“I understood why they needed the money for it. It’s been like that so often with just not being able to get any of the information, that it was just really annoying honestly because I am a student, and I can’t afford that. So, it was just another roadblock that was put in place,” says Winkler.

Under the Missouri Sunshine Law, the Independence School District has the legal right to charge for copies of public records.

Based on the district invoice, the total charged was based on the time and effort staff spent working to get the information and copying around 100 pages of documents.

“We want to give you real world experience and included in this would be doing it in the right way. There was an avenue to reach out to our PR department to get probably most of the information that was requested, and we just ask that anyone who asks for information does it the proper way,” says Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl of the Independence School District.

The district says the student never ended up reaching out to the PR department and says if she did, they could have helped and waived the fee.

We spoke with UMKC professor and journalist Steve Kraske, who has been in the students position many times in his career and says being charged for requests vary by entity.

He believes this situation can be a learning experience for everyone.

“I think for the administration of the district this is a learning experience for your students. I would simply sit the students down and say, ‘hey we’ll give you the information, but you haven’t gone about the process the right way, why don’t you refill your request and send it to so and so and we will get this taken care of’,” says Kraske.

That GoFundMe page has thus far raised more than $500, which Winkler says will go to the request fee and future request fees.

