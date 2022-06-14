Aging & Style
Police identify 65-year-old man shot to death in West Bottoms

Police are asking anyone with information to call (816) 234-5043.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has released the name of the man shot and killed Monday in the West Bottoms.

Officers arrived at the area of 12th and Genessee streets just after 12 p.m. and found a shooting victim under the I-670 overpass.

EMS pronounced the 65-year-old Floyd Helton dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (816) 234-5043. A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information in the case.

