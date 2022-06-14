Parkville farmers market building struck by another truck

PARKVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Another truck has hit and damaged the farmers market building in Parkville.

The city shared the news on Monday, saying a tractor trailer ran into the north side of the building and caused “significant damage” to the entire building.

Crews began working on removing debris and barriers were put up to block off the area.

“Unfortunately, our farmers market has been hit twice in a 45-day period when it has stood at this location for over 35 years (1987) without incident,” City Administrator Alexa Barton said. “These situations are always difficult for our community when a building, an icon in our community, has been severely damaged. Looking ahead, the City is working with both companies through the claims process to address our building needs.”

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and was cited.

Back in April, another driver backed into the building and fled the scene. During that incident, the damage was isolated to the east end of the building.

The city is working with the Parkville Farmers Market Association to determine an alternate location for the market, which is held on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

