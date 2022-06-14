Nurses to rally for better working conditions inside Kansas City medical facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nurses from HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City and Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park are having a rally Tuesday calling for better working conditions. Short staffing and broken equipment are their main concerns.

A spokesperson said more than 400 nurses have quit at Research Medical Center and barely half have been replaced. They said Menorah Medical Center is facing a similar issue.

Because of this, they said HCA is requiring them to care for too many patients at once and staffing in the ICU is at its worst.

They said newer nurses with less experience are having to work in the ICU and train others, while needing mentorship themselves.

The nurses also claim important equipment like patient scanners always break and plumbing goes unrepaired for a long time.

“When lifesaving monitoring equipment in our ICU stays broken for months and with nurses quitting in record numbers from these hospitals, as nurses in this community, we say it’s overdue for HCA to put patients before profits,” said Cheryl Rodarmel, a rehabilitation registered nurse at Research Medical Center.

KCTV5 reached out to HCA for a response to these claims.

The rally begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside Research Medical Center.

