North Kansas City Schools holding hiring fair for bus drivers

Generic School Bus
Generic School Bus
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Schools is hosting a hiring fair for bus drivers.

The district is looking for part-time and full-time drivers, with starting pay at $19 an hour. Paid training is available, and experienced drivers receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The district will hold a hiring fair and open house on Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the district’s transportation department at 2000 Northeast 46th Street.

Those interested can tour the facilities and learn more about the position. Food and drinks will also be available.

For more information, call the transportation department at 816-321-5705 or visit the NKC school website by clicking here.

