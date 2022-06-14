Man shot and killed in parking lot of steel supplier in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a steel supply service business late Monday night.

Officers responded at 10:01 p.m. to Brown Strauss Steel on Kindelberger Road just west of U.S. 69 Highway on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. he died at the scene, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.

No one was taken into custody, and no suspect description was released.

KCK’s Major Case Unit is investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.