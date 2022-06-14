Man accused of killing Eudora girl in crash extradited to Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in a hit and run crash was arrested earlier this month in Indiana and has been transported back to Kansas.

Jose Alfredo Galiano Mesa of Overland Park was arreseted June 4 by U.S. Marshals in Martinsville, Indiana. Mesa, 28, is now back in Douglas County and face several charges related to the fatal accident that killed Brooklyn Brouhard and injured her grandfather Barry Larson, both who were from Eudora.

Mesa faces second degree murder, aggravated battery, and failure to stop at an accident.

“We are grateful for this arrest to begin the next chapter in the process in bringing answers to Brooklyn and her family,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said after Mesa’s arrest. “We thank all law enforcement agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals for their hard work.”

Mesa is set to appear in Douglas County court on Wednesday.

