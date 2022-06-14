Local outreach group brings relief to communities suffering during heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For people living outdoors in tent communities, a heat wave like this week’s can be agonizing.

Project Outreach, a group that helps people facing houselessness, visited a campsite on Tuesday near 14th and Spruce to hand out water, sports drinks and other supplies.

Marcy, a woman in the community, was in tears as she talked about the toll the hot weather had been taking on her.

“It’s so miserable,” she said. “You wake up in a pool of sweat and you can’t get cool.”

Amber Holmes, a coordinator for Project Outreach, said last week’s storms left communities like this one damaged and without supplies. She said many of the people in the camps feel like they are unable to leave the site for one of the city’s designated cooling centers.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who are just exhausted, unable to really get out,” Holmes said.

Project Outreach also helps provide access to medical care and other resources. Holmes brought materials about heat illness to help people look for signs of heat exhaustion.

“When we think about it, when we’re in our air conditioning and we feel kind of down, that’s nothing compared to the barriers these people face,” she said.

Related: Find a cooling center near you

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.